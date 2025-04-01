Trump to visit Saudi Arabia for $1 trillion deal talks

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia in May to discuss a large investment deal with Riyadh, marking his first foreign visit since returning to office.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the trip was arranged after officials in Riyadh agreed to invest in US companies. “They put up 450 billion dollars last time,” he said. “This time I said I will go if you put up a trillion dollars to American companies. They agreed to do that.”

The visit is scheduled for “next month, maybe a little bit later,” with discussions set to focus on economic cooperation, military procurement, and regional security, Trump affirmed.

The agenda also includes talks on possible normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi officials have stated that any agreement must include a binding commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state, a condition Israel has not accepted.

In 2017, Trump also chose Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president, during which $350 billion in investments and defense deals were announced.