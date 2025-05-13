Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia at start of Middle East tour

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday, marking the start of his three-country tour of the Middle East and his first foreign visit since returning to the White House.

Air Force One touched down at King Khalid International Airport, where Trump was greeted by Saudi officials ahead of a high-stakes agenda that includes talks on security, energy, and regional stability.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows renewed US diplomatic engagement on multiple fronts, including the Gaza war, Iran nuclear talks, and shifting power dynamics in Syria and Iraq.

Trump is also expected to visit the United Arab Emirates and Qatar during the trip.

This is a breaking story…