Tariff sanctions: US imposes 25% fee on Venezuela oil buyers

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump announced on Monday that any country purchasing oil or gas from Venezuela will face a 25% tariff on all trade with the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Venezuela as "very hostile" toward the US and confirmed that the new tariffs would take effect on April 2. He referred to the date as “Liberation Day in America,” positioning the move as an effort to restore economic fairness.

Venezuela itself will also face a "secondary" tariff due to its alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, with the administration continuing to deport individuals it claims are members of the group who entered the US illegally.

Abraham Accords

Speaking to various media outlets at the White House, Trump also reiterated his commitment to expanding the Abraham Accords, the series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Gulf nations brokered during his first term.

Trump noted that more countries are “eager” to join the accords, with Saudi Arabia being mentioned as a potential participant. However, the White House acknowledged that Riyadh remains cautious due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of over 61,000 people, mostly women and children.