Trump pushes F-35 sale to Riyadh ahead of Bin Salman US visit

Shafaq News – Washington

The US President Donald Trump approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the first planned US transfer of the advanced aircraft to the kingdom.

The decision coincided with the arrival of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington for high-level talks focused on security cooperation, energy coordination, and major commercial agreements.

Trump promoted large-scale Saudi investments in the United States, claiming the country could “count on $600 billion” in commitments. Bin Salman responded that Saudi Arabia “believes in the future of America” and aims to raise its pledge to nearly $1 trillion.

On regional diplomacy, bin Salman said Saudi Arabia wants to join the Abraham Accords and eventually establish relations with Israel, but only with “a clear path to a two-state (Palestinian-Israeli) solution.”

When asked about Saudi Arabia’s contribution to rebuilding Gaza, the crown prince said discussions were underway. Trump cut in, telling reporters the kingdom would provide “a lot.”