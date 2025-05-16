Trump concludes Gulf visit sealing arms, tech, and aviation deals

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump wrapped up his four-day Middle East tour, departing for the US after securing a series of high-profile economic and diplomatic agreements across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

The tour resulted in more than $4 trillion in announced deals covering defense, aviation, artificial intelligence, and energy cooperation.

President Trump speaks to business leaders in Abu Dhabi: 'We're making great progress towards a $1.4 TRILLION dollars that UAE has announced that it intends to spend in the United States.' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f0EpIBcmlh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 16, 2025

Trump held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The US and UAE are working on a strategic AI and tech partnership. At a business forum in Abu Dhabi on the final day of his Middle East tour, US President Donald Trump told reporters that his administration was working to address several international crises.

“We’re focused on Gaza,” he stated, stressing the need “to find a solution.”

A key diplomatic moment came in Riyadh, where Trump met with Syrian transitional president Ahmed Al-Sharaa, marking the first official US-Syrian leadership encounter in 25 years. Trump announced the lifting of US sanctions on Syria in exchange for an invitation to join the regional normalization process with Israel under the framework of the Abraham Accords.

In Doha, Trump hinted at progress toward a new nuclear agreement with Iran—a move he said could avert military escalation in the region.