UAE pledges $1.4T investment in US over 10 years

Shafaq News/ The United Arab Emirates will invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed announced on Thursday during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Bin Zayed described the UAE-US partnership as “strong and transformative,” highlighting unprecedented growth across key sectors including advanced technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and new economy industries.

“The UAE’s investment plan in the US reflects our confidence in this strategic alliance and its potential for mutual growth,” he said. “This visit marks a turning point in the bilateral relationship.”

President Trump welcomed the investment announcement, describing it as a “historic step” in deepening economic cooperation between the two nations. He praised the ongoing collaboration in artificial intelligence, calling it “exceptional.”