Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is in 'uncontrollable rage'

Shafaq news/ Mary Trump calls her uncle, the US president, 'desperate'

Mary Trump, the president's niece, called him "desperate" and said he is "flailing" as the prospect of a Biden presidency inches closer.

"The damage he just did is incalculable," she told MSNBC in a Thursday night interview after he made baseless claims of fraud in the election and falsely declared victory in public remarks. "The public statements are an indication of how bad things are privately."

She said Republicans, many of whom have been reluctant to directly criticize the president, can only reign him in.

″This wasn’t just Donald obfuscating or lying," she said. "This was Donald talking about an attempted coup. The leader of a country trying desperately to delegitimize an election, it’s obscene, and somebody’s got to step in and stop it.”

Author of a tell-all book on her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Mary Trump said her uncle’s remarks gave a good indication of what’s to come, “especially if the Republican leadership continues to do nothing”.



