Harris eyes Mark Kelly as VP pick, strategists call him a formidable choice

Shafaq News/ Kamala Harris considered selecting Mark Kelly, a former military pilot and astronaut, and current Arizona Senator, as her running mate, according to press reports.

Democratic strategists told The Telegraph that Mr. Kelly, who has a strong record on immigration, would be a "formidable choice" for Ms. Harris, as he is one of the potential vice-presidential candidates she considered after Joe Biden withdrew as the Democratic nominee.

Mark Kelly, 60, has a history of defeating candidates backed by Donald Trump in the crucial battleground state. He led shuttle missions on the Discovery and Endeavour and completed 39 missions as a US Navy pilot during the Gulf War.

He retired from NASA in 2011 after his wife, former US Representative Gabrielle Giffords, survived an assassination attempt. Following the Tucson supermarket attack, which killed six people, Mr. Kelly dedicated himself to supporting Ms. Giffords, who was left disabled from a gunshot wound to the head.

The couple became prominent advocates for gun control, founding the non-profit organization Giffords to push for stricter regulations.

Mr. Kelly entered politics in 2020, securing a challenging Senate seat previously held by John McCain.

Additionally, he was re-elected two years later, defeating Republican Blake Masters, who had Trump’s endorsement, by over 125,000 votes.

Mr. Kelly also has a strong track record on abortion issues. He advocated for women's access to abortion in Arizona, despite the state's 15-week ban.

Democrat strategist Jason Oritz said, “He’s run tough races in a tough state,” noting that, while Trump chose JD Vance, Mr. Kelly would “differentiate the ticket” adding “a centrist Democrat from a purple state where Democrats need help.”

“Republicans should be very nervous about the potential running mate,” he added.

Furthermore, Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty referred to the Arizona senator as the " smartest selection."

In turn, Mr. Kelly has so far avoided questions about accepting the position.

“This is not about me. I’m going to be focused on doing everything I can to make sure she is elected because we cannot have a repeat of what we saw between 2016 and 2020,” he told ABC News.