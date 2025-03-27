Signal leak scandal: US officials' data, passwords compromised

Shafaq News/ Private data belonging to senior Trump administration security officials, including phone numbers and emails, was accessible online, Germany’s Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday, deepening the fallout from the "Signal Leak" that revealed US military plans for Yemen.

The report found that contact details—and in some cases, passwords—of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard were available through commercial data brokers and leaked databases. Some accounts were linked to messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal, potentially exposing officials to spyware threats.

The breach follows revelations that a private Signal chat, including Vice President JD Vance, Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others, had discussed classified plans for airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Waltz reportedly accidentally added The Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the conversation, leading to further disclosures.

Goldberg published the full contents of the chat, exposing sensitive military discussions. He defended his decision, arguing the administration had falsely accused him of lying about classified information being disclosed.

President Donald Trump dismissed the revelations as a “witch hunt” and labeled The Atlantic a “failed magazine.”

The scandal has sparked bipartisan criticism in Washington, with Democrats calling for resignations over security lapses. The exposure of sensitive military discussions via a commercial messaging app has raised concerns about operational security and the safety of US personnel.

Amid the controversy, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at British journalist Martha Kellner, who questioned her about the leaked messages. "Where are you from? Go back to your country!" Greene snapped, before accusing the journalist of pushing “fake news” and dismissing concerns over the leak.