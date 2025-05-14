Sanctions relief for Syria: US Treasury acts

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant announced the initiation of steps to ease economic sanctions on Syria.

In a post on X, Besant explained that the steps aim “to stabilize the situation and support Syria’s path toward peace.”

The Treasury Department is moving to provide sanctions relief to stabilize and move Syria towards peace. Thank you for your leadership @POTUS. https://t.co/T8R0Yd91ay — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 14, 2025

The move comes a day after US President Donald Trump, speaking from Riyadh, confirmed the decision to liftsanctions following consultations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.