Sanctions relief for Syria: US Treasury acts

Sanctions relief for Syria: US Treasury acts
2025-05-14T22:42:51+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant announced the initiation of steps to ease economic sanctions on Syria.

In a post on X, Besant explained that the steps aim “to stabilize the situation and support Syria’s path toward peace.”

The move comes a day after US President Donald Trump, speaking from Riyadh, confirmed the decision to liftsanctions following consultations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon