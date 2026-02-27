Explosion hits Iran’s Parchin military complex

Shafaq News- Tehran

An explosion and fire were reported Friday at Iran’s Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran, according to Iranian media, with no immediate official statement on the cause or potential damage.

Authorities have not confirmed casualties.

Parchin is a major industrial-military site linked to defense production, munitions manufacturing, and missile programs. The complex lies near other military facilities east of Tehran, including sites associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Western reports have previously pointed to missile and ammunition storage within the area.

🚨 از سمت پارچین دود غلیظی بلند شده است. پارچین پشت کوه های شهر ری هست. سمت چپ تصویر هم کارخانه سیمان ری قرار دارد.#iran pic.twitter.com/7jaiClb9RF — Mehr Gardoon Society (@Mehr_GardoonSoc) February 27, 2026

The incident follows a fire a day earlier at an industrial facility in Abadan in southern Iran, reportedly at a plastics plant, with no casualties reported. Another blaze was recorded last week in Barand near Tehran, where footage showed smoke rising close to strategic installations.

Iran has experienced several fires and explosions in recent months at industrial and military-linked sites. Officials have generally cited technical faults or industrial accidents, though some incidents have prompted speculation over possible security-related causes.