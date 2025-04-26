President Barzani extends condolences to Iran: We Share Your Grief

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani offered condolences to Iran following a deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the families of the victims of the explosion that occurred today. We share their grief during this painful time," Barzani said in a statement.

He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured and “peace and safety for the friendly Iranian people," the statement added.

په‌يامێك له‌ سه‌رۆكى هه‌رێمى كوردستانه‌وه‌ دەربارەی تەقینەوه‌كه‌ى ئەمڕۆى شاری بەندەر عەباس لە ئێرانhttps://t.co/ElWevzh3NH pic.twitter.com/L1cikUE8vK — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 26, 2025

Earlier today, a large explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, leaving a few dead and hundreds injured.