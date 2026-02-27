Iraq security sweep: Deadly crashes, armed clash, and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 27, 2026.

Fatal Shooting (Dhi Qar)

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an armed altercation in Suq Al-Shuyukh district, south of Dhi Qar. The dispute was reportedly driven by personal disagreements.

Extortion Suspect Arrested (Baghdad)

Police in western Baghdad arrested a suspect accused of attempting to blackmail a foreign woman by threatening to publish her photos in exchange for money.

Repeat Offender Arrested (Wasit)

Police in Al-Suwaira district detained a known offender accused of breaking into a residence and stealing 500,000 Iraqi dinars and two mobile phones.

Traffic Injuries (Kirkuk)

Three civilians were injured in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck near Qara Hanjir on the Kirkuk–Al-Sulaymaniyah road.

Warehouse Fire (Najaf)

Eight civil defense units contained a large fire that broke out in more than 30 commercial storage units in Al-Barak area, central Najaf. The warehouses, leased to shop owners and affiliated with the Imam Ali Shrine, sustained material damage. No injuries were reported.

Family Killed in Road Crash (Kirkuk)

Five members of one family died in a severe collision on the road between Al-Dibis district and Altun Kopri, north of Kirkuk.