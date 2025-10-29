Iraq security brief: Campaign shootings, tribal clash, and foreign arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 29, 2025.

Residency Violations (Babil):

Security forces detained four foreign nationals for violating residency laws. All detainees were referred to the competent authorities for legal action.

Election-related Shootings (Baghdad / Basra):

A gunman opened fire near the campaign office of a Sadiqoun bloc candidate in southwestern Baghdad; no injuries were reported. In Basra, gunmen targeted the vehicle of State of Law Coalition candidate Amjad Talib Mez’al al-Saymari. Bullet impacts were found on the rear left door and back window of the car, but no one was hurt.

Tribal Dispute (Maysan):

A violent tribal clash stemmed from an earlier murder dispute, leaving three casualties.

Public Disturbance (Saladin):

Police arrested five individuals involved in a brawl and seized several weapons in their possession. The suspects were referred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

Border Violations (Muthanna Desert):

The Interior Ministry announced the arrest of five hunters — four of them Kuwaiti nationals — for violating entry regulations.

Self-Immolation (Baghdad):

A man suffered severe burns after setting himself on fire inside his home in al-Zafaraniyah using kerosene. In a separate incident north of the capital, a woman died by suicide through self-immolation following marital disputes.



