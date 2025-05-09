30 arrested: Iraqi Security Forces strike

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi security forces detained 30 individuals in coordinated operations across Saladin and al-Diwaniyah, targeting suspects wanted for kidnapping and theft, police sources confirmed.

In Saladin, the Criminal Investigation Department apprehended 25 individuals under judicial warrants, including a suspect involved in kidnapping.

Separately, al-Diwaniyah police dismantled a group accused of stealing gold jewelry from a store. Acting on the police chief’s directive, a joint task force was formed, which tracked and arrested five suspects following a 15-hour uninterrupted pursuit.

Iraq recorded a 15% drop in overall crime in 2024, including a 20% reduction in violent offenses and a 12% decrease in theft-related crimes, according to the Strategic Center for Human Rights. Authorities attribute this progress to enhanced security operations and improved inter-agency coordination.