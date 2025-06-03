Iraqi forces seize ISIS munitions in Tikrit

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi security forces recovered artillery shells left behind by ISIS during a clearance operation west of Tikrit.

A security source told Shafaq News that the police conducted a joint sweep in the Al-Hayadiya area, west of Tikrit, discovering five 155 mm artillery shells and one 100 mm shell, all remnants of ISIS militants. The munitions were safely removed and handed over to the Civil Defense Directorate in Tikrit.

“The operation is part of a broader preemptive campaign targeting rugged, reed-covered terrain, especially areas along the Al-Azim River, which borders the Diyala Operations Command sector,” the source pointed out.

Last week, Iraqi intelligence units raided an ISIS hideout in southern Diyala province. Additionally, the Iraqi Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes, destroying several ISIS hideouts and weapons depots in Saladin province.