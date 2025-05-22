Iraqi forces retrieve two ISIS militants’ bodies in Saladin after airstrikes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces uncovered the remains of two ISIS militants during a search operation in eastern Saladin province, days after airstrikes targeted suspected hideouts, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) revealed on Thursday.

In a statement, the JOC reported that troops from the 88th Brigade, supported by military intelligence and engineering units, conducted the follow-up sweep after F-16 jets hit militant positions in the Balkana mountain range near Tuz Khurmatu earlier this week. “Forces retrieved weapons, communication gear, and materials linked to ISIS operations, along with the bodies.”

Military footage also showed the destruction of what officials described as a “functioning ISIS guesthouse,” deep in rugged terrain used by remnants of the group.

Despite ISIS’s territorial defeat in 2017, the group's remnants continue to launch sporadic attacks using suicide bombings, ambushes, and guerrilla warfare, particularly in rugged terrain and remote areas where they maintain hideouts.

Iraq has ramped up pressure on the group’s remaining elements in 2025, reportedly neutralizing over 50 militants in the first quarter alone.