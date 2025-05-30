Iraqi airstrike kills 6 ISIS militants in Kikuk

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army killed six ISIS militants in an airstrike in Wadi al-Shay, a mountainous area in Kirkuk, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced on Friday.

The JOC revealed in a statement that the strike destroyed the site where the militants had taken shelter. The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency tracked the group continuously and provided targeting data to the Joint Operations Command.

A source clarified to Shafaq News that the airstrike hit a rugged area within the Daquq district of Saladin province, approximately 50 kilometers south of Kirkuk province.

Earlier this month, a security source reported to Shafaq News that Iraqi Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes bombarding Islamic State (ISIS) positions in the Baiji district of Saladin province.

Although Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017, remnants of the group continue to operate in remote regions, particularly in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Diyala provinces. Security forces frequently launch targeted operations to prevent the group from regrouping.