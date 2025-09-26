Airstrikes destroy ISIS positions in Iraq’s Hamrin range

Shafaq News – Saladin

On Friday, Iraqi F-16 jets bombed ISIS positions in the Hamrin Mountains between Kirkuk and Saladin.

A security source told Shafaq News that the strikes targeted hideouts, tunnels, and weapons depots near the Abbas oil fields. He added that multiple sites were destroyed, while casualties among ISIS fighters are still being assessed.

The Hamrin range and surrounding valleys have remained an ISIS stronghold since 2017, with fighters exploiting the terrain to launch sporadic attacks on security forces and nearby villages.

Since early 2025, Iraqi forces have stepped up operations against ISIS, eliminating senior leaders and dismantling cells. Backed by the US-led Global Coalition, they are employing advanced intelligence and forensic tools, including DNA analysis, to identify militants and stabilize volatile areas.

