Iraqi air force strikes extremist hideouts in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out airstrikes targeting extremist hideouts in the Balkana mountain range near the district of Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the strikes were based on “precise intelligence” and resulted in the destruction of multiple shelters used by armed extremist groups.

No official statement has yet been issued by Iraq’s security or military authorities regarding the identity of the targeted groups or further operational details.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region. They blend into local populations, making them challenging to detect.