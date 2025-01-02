Iraqi airstrike hit ISIS cell in eastern Tikrit
Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike
targeting an ISIS cell east of Tikrit, the capital of Saladin province, a
security source reported on Thursday.
The source told Shafaq News that, in coordination with
military intelligence, the Iraqi Air Force launched the airstrike in the
Al-Zarka area within Saladin’s operational sector.
The source did not provide further details.
Yesterday, a security source revealed to Shafaq News that following
the killing of seven ISIS members, a 'treasure trove' of information about the
organization was discovered in a raid deep into Wadi Al-Shay, within the
boundaries of Daquq district (50 km south of Kirkuk).
The source added that the operation was carried out with
support from Iraqi warplanes and drones.
Since the beginning of 2024, Iraqi forces have ramped up
counter-terrorism operations across several provinces, including Saladin,
Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar. These efforts have led to the destruction of
numerous hideouts, the capture of ISIS members, and the elimination of several
high-ranking leaders.