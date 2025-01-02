Iraqi airstrike hit ISIS cell in eastern Tikrit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting an ISIS cell east of Tikrit, the capital of Saladin province, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that, in coordination with military intelligence, the Iraqi Air Force launched the airstrike in the Al-Zarka area within Saladin’s operational sector.

The source did not provide further details.

Yesterday, a security source revealed to Shafaq News that following the killing of seven ISIS members, a 'treasure trove' of information about the organization was discovered in a raid deep into Wadi Al-Shay, within the boundaries of Daquq district (50 km south of Kirkuk).

The source added that the operation was carried out with support from Iraqi warplanes and drones.

Since the beginning of 2024, Iraqi forces have ramped up counter-terrorism operations across several provinces, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar. These efforts have led to the destruction of numerous hideouts, the capture of ISIS members, and the elimination of several high-ranking leaders.