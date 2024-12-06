Iraqi forces kill senior ISIS leader in Saladin operation

Shafaq News/ A senior ISIS leader was killed by Iraqi intelligence forces in Saladin province on Friday, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News that, based on intelligence, the Falcons' Cell launched an ambush on ISIS militants in the Hamrin mountain range, in northern Iraq, resulting in the death of the ISIS leader.

The source added that the operation is still ongoing, with air support from the Iraqi Air Force.

No further details are available at this time.

ISIS, which once controlled vast areas of Iraq and Syria and declared a so-called caliphate in 2014, was known for its brutal tactics, including mass executions and the enslavement of women and children. By 2017, Iraqi forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Peshmerga, backed by the US-led coalition, had recaptured most of the territory seized by ISIS. However, remnants of the group continue to operate in remote areas, launching occasional attacks on security forces and civilians.

The Iraqi army and intelligence agencies have been actively pursuing ISIS remnants in these areas, particularly in the rugged terrain of northern and central Iraq, where the group has been hiding and regrouping. These operations have killed and arrested hundreds of terrorists in 2024.