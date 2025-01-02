Iraqi airstrike destroys a vehicle and ISIS hideouts in Tuz Khurmatu

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes conducted a precise airstrike targeting a vehicle and multiple ISIS hideouts on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that “Iraqi warplanes destroyed a Toyota vehicle in Wadi al-Mahasen and the Haliwa area near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province. In addition, several ISIS hideouts were obliterated during the operation.”

“The airstrike was carried out following precise intelligence information,” the source stated.

Earlier today, another security source disclosed to Shafaq News that Iraqi warplanes had also targeted an ISIS cell east of Tikrit, the capital of Saladin province.

The source explained that, in coordination with military intelligence, the Iraqi Air Force launched the airstrike in the Al-Zarka area within Saladin’s operational sector.

No additional details were provided.

Since the beginning of 2024, Iraqi forces have ramped up counter-terrorism operations across several provinces, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar. These efforts have led to the destruction of numerous hideouts, the capture of ISIS members, and the elimination of several high-ranking leaders.