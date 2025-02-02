Exclusive: Iraqi Army kills 3 senior ISIS commanders in Zarka operation

The source told Shafaq News the three ISIS figures are the so-called wali of Kirkuk, the wali of Hawija, and the commander of the Hamrin sector.

The ministry said in a statement that “the airstrike was carried out with precision based on intelligence and drone surveillance, destroying an ISIS hideout.”

A security force from the East Saladin Operations Command later found seven bodies at the site, one of which belonged to the so-called Wali of Kirkuk.

“Security forces also recovered mobile phones, explosive belts, and various logistical materials,” the statement added.

“Drone surveillance detected another nearby ISIS hideout, which is now under observation, with plans for a potential airstrike if any movement is detected,” the ministry unveiled.

On Friday, the Joint Operations Command reported that seven suicide bombers wearing explosive belts were killed in an Iraqi F-16 airstrike in the Zarka area.

