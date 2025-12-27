Iraq nears 9M+ cars by 2030

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The number of vehicles in Iraq is projected to exceed 9 million by 2030, the Iraq Future Foundation said on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the General Traffic Directorate announced that registered vehicles nationwide had surpassed 8 million, up from about 7 million in 2020.

Baghdad recorded the highest number of vehicles, with nearly three million, accounting for about 36 percent of the total. Erbil followed with roughly 982,000 vehicles, while Al-Sulaymaniyah registered around 721,000.

In a statement, Manar Al-Obaidi, head of the foundation, attributed the increase to limited public transportation options, population growth, and previously loose controls on vehicle imports that allowed large numbers of older cars to enter the country.

He said surpassing 9 million vehicles would place added pressure on road networks and urban infrastructure, increasing traffic congestion and environmental costs.

Al-Obaidi called for expanding public transport through public-private partnerships and introducing stricter, graduated regulations on vehicle imports based on type, size, and efficiency.

As of 2023, Iraq had over 8 million private vehicles, with car ownership reaching 187 cars per 1,000 citizens.