Car ownership up in Iraq: 187 vehicles per 1,000 citizens

Shafaq News/ The number of privately owned vehicles across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, exceeded 8 million in 2023.

The Ministry of Planning’s spokesperson Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi said on Monday that the total reflects a 1.4% increase from 2022, when the number of private vehicles stood at more than 7.98 million.

“The car-to-population ratio reached 187 vehicles for every 1,000 citizens in 2023,” al-Hindawi added.