Iraq unearths remains of 1,200 victims of Speicher massacre on its 10th anniversary

Shafaq News/ On its 10th anniversary, Iraqi authorities recovered the remains of 1,200 persons believed to be victims of the Camp Speicher massacre, an Iraqi lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Lawmaker Moeen al-Kadhimi, speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversary, said efforts were ongoing to locate the remaining victims. He called for the designation of the massacre site as a federal sanctuary and urged the governorate council to allocate land for the families of the deceased.

"We also demand the construction of memorials in each governorate to honor the martyrs and their sacrifice," the head of the Tikrit Massacre Commemoration Committee added.

"The Ministry of Defense must ensure proper support for the children of the victims and settle outstanding financial entitlements," he said.

The Islamic State group, then known as ISIS or ISIL, is believed to have been responsible for the 2014 massacre at Camp Speicher, a military base in Saladin Governorate.

The group reportedly executed around 2,000 people, primarily Iraqi Air Force Academy students and security personnel.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre, releasing graphic footage showing the execution of soldiers at close range.