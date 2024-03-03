Iraqi authorities dismantle international drug trafficking network, arrest 16

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking network operating across three governorates, a statement from the Ministry of Interior's Security Media Cell (SMC).

Sixteen individuals, including two women, were arrested in the operation that targeted the network in Erbil, Baghdad, and Basra. One of the arrested persons, described as a "highly dangerous man," was previously sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia on drug charges.

Authorities seized a huge amount of contraband from the suspects, including 40 kg of crystal meth, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and vehicles used in their illicit activities.

Iraq's drug problem has reached critical levels. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the country has become a major transit route for illegal drugs, particularly Captagon, a stimulant amphetamine. This lucrative trade fuels organized crime and terrorist networks, posing a significant threat to regional stability.

In a 2021 report, the UNODC highlighted the alarming rise of crystal meth in Iraq, warning that it is now manufactured domestically in southern border governorates.

In December 2023, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani made a controversial statement urging the president of the country to ratify all death sentences for convicted drug traffickers.

He said this as a necessary measure to "implement the law and be a deterrent to anyone who dares to threaten the security of the country and its people."

Some in Iraq have directly linked the high unemployment rate among youth to increased addiction. For instance, the Basra police department said that 97% of drug users arrested in 2018 were unemployed, and two-thirds were 25 or younger; the Basra appellate court reported that 90% of those arrested for drug use around the same time were unemployed. Unfortunately, there are no reliable official numbers, but statements by officials indicate that the drug problem is very acute in some cities; for example, the governor of Diwaniyah stated that the rate of drug abuse by youth had reached 40%, according to some estimates by nongovernmental organizations.

Compounding the issue are the shortcomings of Iraq's legal framework. While the 2017 Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act prescribes the death penalty for certain drug offenses, its implementation has been inconsistent.

Human rights organizations raised concerns about the potential for arbitrary application of the law, particularly in a country with a fragile human rights record. They argue that capital punishment is not an effective deterrent and fails to address the root causes of drug abuse, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to treatment.