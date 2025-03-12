Major ISIS operative detained in Syria’s Raqqa raid

Shafaq News/ A senior ISIS leader has been arrested in northeast Syria during a security operation conducted by Asayish, with support from the Global Coalition, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.

According to the Observatory, the arrest followed extensive surveillance of the suspect’s movements in Al-Hora village, in the countryside of Raqqa. The operation involved an airborne raid coordinated with a ground assault, leading to the suspect’s capture without casualties.

Asayish Rapid Intervention Units, in coordination with Coalition forces, arrested on Tuesday 11 individuals accused of being ISIS operatives after raiding homes in Al-Ji’a village, west of Deir ez-Zor.