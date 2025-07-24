Lebanese Army busts ISIS cell plotting attacks

Shafaq News - Beirut

Lebanon’s military intelligence arrested three individuals suspected of forming a cell supporting the extremist group ISIS, the Lebanese Army announced Thursday.

In a statement, the Army confirmed that the Intelligence Directorate carried out security operations targeting terrorist activity. The suspects, identified only by their initials — A.S., W.S., and B.F. — are accused of affiliating with ISIS and preparing attacks against Lebanese Army units. No details were provided regarding their nationalities.

ضمن إطار الرصد والملاحقة الأمنية للتنظيمات الإرهابية، نفّذت مديرية المخابرات سلسلة عمليات أمنية، وأوقفت بنتيجتها المواطنين (ا.س.) و(و.س.) و(ب.ف.) لتأليفهم خلية تؤيد تنظيم داعش الإرهابي. وقد تبيّن خلال التحقيقات الأولية أن الخلية تخطط للقيام بأعمال أمنية ضد الجيش بتوجيهات من… pic.twitter.com/adZ3iBXslr — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 24, 2025

Preliminary investigations indicate the group had been receiving instructions from ISIS operatives based outside Lebanon. “These suspects posed a direct threat to national security by preparing to carry out attacks on our military forces,” the statement read.