Iraq receives senior ISIS financial leader from Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Iraq has taken custody of a senior financial leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) from Lebanese authorities, a security source said on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Lebanese security service handed over the ISIS financial chief, who was involved in funding numerous "terrorist" operations in Iraq.

The ISIS leader, identified as A.A. Al-Dulaimi, 50, is considered one of the most dangerous leaders of the organization and was responsible for recruiting many suicide bombers, the source added.

This development follows the announcement by Iraq's National Security Service on Saturday that they had arrested another senior ISIS leader responsible for several crimes.

In a statement, the National Security Service said, "With precise intelligence information and months of field surveillance, the Iraqi National Security Service captured one of the most dangerous ISIS leaders, known as Abu Hiba, who is wanted under Article 4 of the Terrorism Law."

The statement added that during intense interrogation, Abu Hiba admitted his affiliation with the terrorist organization in what was known as the "Fallujah Province," where he served as the security chief. He also confessed to the existence of a mass grave containing the bodies of security personnel and civilians whom he had captured and participated in the killing.

"Based on his information, the grave was discovered in the Fallujah district, and the remains of three victims were recovered. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the remains of other victims."