Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar TV mourns senior staff killed in Beirut airstrike

Shafaq News- Beirut

Al-Manar TV, affiliated with Hezbollah, announced on Wednesday, the death of its political programming director, Mohammad Sherri, and his wife, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential apartment in the Zoqaq al-Blat area of Beirut.

The channel said several of their children and grandchildren were also injured in the strike.

The Israeli military had targeted residential buildings in the Zoqaq al-Blat and Basta al-Tahta districts of the Lebanese capital, killing at least 12 people and wounding 42 others, according to official preliminary figures.

On March 3, Israeli airstrikes destroyed the headquarters of Al-Manar TV in the southern suburb of Beirut, which has since resumed broadcasting from an undisclosed location. During the same period, Israel also destroyed the building of Al-Nour radio, another media outlet affiliated with Hezbollah.