Israeli strikes hit Beirut, army issues evacuation warnings in Lebanon

Israeli strikes hit Beirut, army issues evacuation warnings in Lebanon
2026-03-18T07:00:00+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

A new strike targeted on Wednesday an apartment in Zoqaq al-Blat, a central district of Beirut, without prior warning, hours after Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing at least three people and wounding others.

The earlier strikes targeted apartments in Zoqaq al-Blat and Basta al-Fawqa, followed minutes later by heavy bombardment on Beirut’s southern suburbs. An urgent evacuation warning was issued before dawn for residents in the Bashoura district, before the Israeli aircraft destroyed a building in the area.

Separately, the Israeli army called on residents of four villages in southern Lebanon —Kherbet Selem, Beit Yahoun, Srifa, and Deir Qanoun al-Nahr— to move north of the Zahrani River ahead of planned strikes.

Lebanese media also reported two Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Yohmor in the Beqaa Valley.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said two people were also killed and six wounded in an Israeli strike on the town of Sohmor in eastern Beqaa, while the total toll since March 2 to March 17 has reached 912 killed and 2,221 injured.

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