Israeli strikes hit Beirut, army issues evacuation warnings in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

A new strike targeted on Wednesday an apartment in Zoqaq al-Blat, a central district of Beirut, without prior warning, hours after Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut, killing at least three people and wounding others.

The earlier strikes targeted apartments in Zoqaq al-Blat and Basta al-Fawqa, followed minutes later by heavy bombardment on Beirut’s southern suburbs. An urgent evacuation warning was issued before dawn for residents in the Bashoura district, before the Israeli aircraft destroyed a building in the area.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان بيروت وتحديدًا حي الباشورة⭕️الى كل من يتواجد في المبنى المحدد بالأحمر في الخريطة المرفقة والمباني المجاورة له: أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشأة تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي والتي سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع. ⭕️حرصًا على سلامتكم وسلامة أفراد عائلاتكم عليكم اخلاء… pic.twitter.com/zv2OkqVbJV — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 18, 2026

Separately, the Israeli army called on residents of four villages in southern Lebanon —Kherbet Selem, Beit Yahoun, Srifa, and Deir Qanoun al-Nahr— to move north of the Zahrani River ahead of planned strikes.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان لبنان وتحديدًا في القرى التالية: 🔸خربة سلم 🔸بيت ياحون 🔸صريفا 🔸دير قانون النهر ⭕️أنشطة حزب الله الإرهابي تجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة في تلك المناطق. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم. ⭕️حرصًا على سلامتكم عليكم اخلاء منازلكم فورًا والانتقال… pic.twitter.com/MADiasPw3N — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 18, 2026

Lebanese media also reported two Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Yohmor in the Beqaa Valley.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said two people were also killed and six wounded in an Israeli strike on the town of Sohmor in eastern Beqaa, while the total toll since March 2 to March 17 has reached 912 killed and 2,221 injured.