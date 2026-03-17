Airstrike near Beirut Airport kills one amid Israel-Hezbollah escalation

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli airstrike on the road leading to Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport killed one person and injured nine others on Tuesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported, as Israel’s attacks intensified across the country.

The strike hit Old Airport Road near Al-Ansar Stadium in Burj al-Barajneh, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking the third raid on the area that day, according to local media. Israeli warplanes and drones also carried out a series of strikes across southern Lebanon, including an attack that partially destroyed a commercial center in Doueir, while additional raids hit Jebchit, Kfarfila, Qusaybeh, Shhour, Kfar Tebnit, Deir al-Zahrani, and Nabatieh, and drones targeted the road between Mayfadoun and Shoukin.

مراسلة #الميادين: الغارة المعادية على طريق المطار استهدفت خزانات مازوت حيث لا يزال الدخان يتصاعد.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/Uwi1cJG1Bm — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) March 17, 2026

🚨 مراسل الجديد: قصف مدفعي يستهدف جديدة مرجعيون pic.twitter.com/warNQEBpSV — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 17, 2026

Lebanese outlets reported that a drone strike on a vehicle near a school between Abba and Jebchit killed one person and injured another. Separate attacks leveled a residential building in Toul, while shelling hit Khiam, Marjayoun, Arnoun, and Jdeideh Marjayoun. Bombardment along the Abl al-Saqi–Marjayoun road cut power lines, disrupting electricity supply to Hasbaya, Shebaa, and Arqoub.

The Lebanese army confirmed that two soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike while traveling on a motorcycle along the Zebdin–Nabatieh road.

استشهاد عسكريَّين نتيجة غارة إسرائيلية معادية أثناء تنقلهما بواسطة دراجة نارية على طريق زبدين - النبطية.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/lwYlyF9ACf — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) March 17, 2026

Israeli attacks since hostilities resumed on March 2 have killed more than 912 people and injured 2,221 others, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced several operations targeting Israeli positions, including a rocket barrage toward the coastal city of Nahariya after issuing an advance warning to residents, rocket fire at Israeli troop concentrations near the municipal building in Khiam, and a drone strike on Israeli forces inside a tent in Maroun al-Ras.

The Israeli military claimed that it had detected what it described as “increased preparations by Hezbollah to launch additional rocket barrages toward Israeli territory in the coming hours,” noting that air defense systems and border forces remain on high alert with both defensive and offensive readiness while warning that Israel will respond forcefully to any threat.