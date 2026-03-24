Hezbollah launches attacks amid Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 13:50)

Hezbollah on Tuesday carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces along the southern border, as Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire hit locations across southern and eastern Lebanon, according to official statements and local media.

The group outlined operations in Qouzah and nearby areas, including engagements at Namar al-Jamal opposite Alma al-Shaab, strikes on troop positions southwest of the town and at the Blat site, and successive attacks using guided missiles, rockets, and loitering munitions, while also launching rockets toward the Israeli coastal city of Nahariya.

Lebanese media reported widespread Israeli strikes across Tyre, Nabatieh, Marjayoun, and Hermel, with raids hitting several towns, including a residential unit in Mieh Mieh camp in Saida, while attacks in Tayr Debba killed two people and injured five, and a drone strike near Tyre killed one person.

مراسل الجديد: غارة استهدفت شقّة في مخيم المية ومية في صيدا pic.twitter.com/LX6IOMlMkU — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 24, 2026

Shelling also struck Naqoura, Hamoul, Qouzah, and Aita al-Shaab, with reports indicating the use of phosphorus munitions. Local media said Israeli forces carried out a brief ground incursion in Halta in the Arqoub region, entering homes and detaining a civilian before withdrawing.

قصف مدفعي وبقنابل حارقة يستهدف بلدة الناقورة في قضاء صور جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/9c449Ly8pR — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 24, 2026

In eastern Lebanon, airstrikes targeted areas near Hermel, Shmistar, and the town of Al-Shaara in the Beqaa.

A strike in Bchamoun, in Mount Lebanon, killed three people, including a child, and injured four others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشن سلسلة من الغارات على بلدات عديدة جنوب لبنان منذ الصباح.التفاصيل مع مراسل #الميادين علي الأحمر #لبنان #الميادين_لبنان @AliSalmanahmar pic.twitter.com/ufVd4qpW4Q — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) March 24, 2026

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,039 people and injured 2,876 others, including 118 children and 79 women among the dead, and 380 children and 431 women among the wounded, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army confirmed overnight strikes on “Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and other areas,” targeting sites it claimed are linked to the group’s Radwan Force and its intelligence network, including a facility operating within a broadcast station tied to Al-Nour radio in Tayri.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم محطة بث تعمل برعاية حزب الله ومقرّات تابعة لوحدة قوة الرضوان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع خلال ساعات الليلة على بنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في بيروت ومناطق إضافية في لبنان.🔸في الغارات التي نُفذت في بيروت تم استهداف مقرات تابعة لحزب الله بينها مقرّ لوحدة… pic.twitter.com/FEQKL4FeL2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 24, 2026

In separate notices, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings to residents in southern Lebanon, including Tyre and nearby areas, urging movement north of the Zahrani River amid ongoing operations.

Separately, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned during a security briefing that Hezbollah would face consequences for joining the conflict alongside Iran, indicating that Israeli forces intend to establish a “security zone” in southern Lebanon extending to the Litani River, where he said operations will continue until the group’s threat is removed.