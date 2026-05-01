Iraq security roundup: Clashes, blast, and crashes leave multiple dead

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Armed Clashes (Duhok)

Three people were killed and others wounded in armed clashes between two families in the village of Asyan in Sheikhan district, east of Duhok. The violence stemmed from a longstanding dispute, with a returning individual attacking a house, killing two people before being shot dead.

Explosive Incident (Karbala)

One member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed and two others injured when an old war remnant exploded during a mission to secure the land pilgrimage route in Karbala.

Drowning Incident (Al-Anbar)

A young man died after drowning while swimming in the Euphrates River in the Alus area of Haditha district. Rescue teams recovered the body and transferred it to forensic authorities.

University Security Breach (Baghdad)

A group of individuals stormed a TEDx event at the University of Technology, assaulting student organizers and damaging property. Sources indicated the attackers shouted accusations and threats, with intimidation continuing in the days leading up to the event. Organizers have called for immediate protection and an investigation.

Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)

Three people sustained critical injuries in a high-speed car crash at al-Wasiti intersection

after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Fatal Traffic Collision (Maysan)

Five people were killed and six others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Abu Rumana area in central Amarah. Ambulances transferred the victims to forensic and medical facilities.