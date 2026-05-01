Trump to boost tariffs on EU vehicles to 25% next week

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday plans to raise tariffs on European Union vehicle imports, accusing the EU of failing to implement a previously agreed trade deal.

Tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the EU will increase from 15% to 25% starting next week, while vehicles manufactured in the United States by European companies will remain exempt.

The announcement prompted an immediate reaction from European officials. Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, criticized the decision, describing it as a sign of declining trust in US commitments and calling for a firm response.

The trade agreement, reached in Scotland, set a baseline tariff of 15% on most EU exports to the United States, including automobiles, following earlier threats of significantly higher duties. However, the deal has yet to complete Brussels’ formal approval process, which requires endorsement from the European Commission, member states, and the European Parliament.

EU officials are expected to intensify diplomatic efforts to preserve the agreement amid the latest escalation.

The tariff move comes amid broader tensions between Washington and European capitals. Trump recently signaled he may reduce US troop deployments in Europe, including in Germany, Italy, and Spain, criticizing some allies over their level of support for US policies.