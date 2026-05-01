Trump tells Congress the Iran war has "terminated"

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that a ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities against ​Iran, adding that the Iranian threat to the United States “remains significant.”

In a letter to ‌congressional leaders, Trump said there has been no exchange of fire with Iran since the ceasefire. "The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," he stated, arguing that argued that he didn't need lawmakers' authorisation for the conflict.

Trump vowed that he will continue to brief Congress on any changes to the US troop presence in line with the "War Powers Act," noting that the redploying of forces is aimed at countering threats from Iran and its allies, and protecting US allies and partners.

In response, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said, “After sixty days of conflict, President Trump still does not have a strategy or way out for this poorly planned war," calling the deadline "a clear legal threshold" for Trump to act.

Despite the ceasefire, the US and Iran have not yet reached a longer-term deal. Earlier on Friday, Trump rejected the Iranian modified proposal for negotiations with the US through Pakistani mediators.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, a US president can wage military action for only 60 days before ending it, asking Congress for ​authorization or seeking a 30-day extension due to "unavoidable military necessity regarding the safety of United States Armed Forces" while withdrawing forces.

Read more: Opinion: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks