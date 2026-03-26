Trump suspends US strikes on Iran energy facilities for another 10 days

Shafaq News- Washington

US. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a 10-day suspension of plans to target energy facilities in Iran, adding that his decision came upon Iranian request.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” adding that “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

On Mars 23, Trump ⁠announced that he postponed any military ⁠strikes⁠ against Iranian power plants ‌and energy infrastructure for five more days, following what he described as ‌good and productive conversations with Iran.

In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denied that any negotiations have taken place with the United States, describing such reports as fake news aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets.