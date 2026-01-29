Trump receives briefings on potential military options against Iran, WSJ reports

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump has been provided with full military briefings on potential offensive options against Iran, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

According to the newspaper, the options include a “large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iranian regime facilities and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” as well as strikes on “symbolic targets” with the possibility of escalating attacks if Iran does not end its nuclear program.

Other proposed measures include launching cyberattacks on Iranian banks or tightening economic sanctions, the report said.

The report comes as Western sources told Reuters that Trump is considering options to target Iranian leaders and officials linked to violence inside Iran, while his advisers are assessing strikes designed to have a lasting impact.

Sources said potential targets could include Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and nuclear programs, adding that Trump is exploring military action as a way to encourage renewed protests and create conditions for regime change in Iran.

However, they stressed that Trump has not yet made a final decision on launching military action.

Earlier this week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the deployment of a naval strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to the Middle East. Trump has said the carrier group is “ready and capable” of striking Iran if necessary.”

Iranian state television reported on Thursday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will conduct live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz on February 1 and 2.