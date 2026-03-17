Saudi, Qatari missions exit Iraq after drone strikes

Saudi, Qatari missions exit Iraq after drone strikes
2026-03-17T17:13:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saudi and Qatari diplomatic missions have withdrawn from Iraq amid escalating attacks on foreign facilities, a senior diplomatic source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The Saudi mission left earlier in the day and will not return until the regional war ends, while Qatar’s mission departed without a set timeline.

The withdrawals follow recent attacks, including a drone strike on Baghdad’s Rashid Hotel, which triggered heightened security concerns. Iraqi authorities have condemned the targeting of diplomatic sites as “terrorism” and a violation of international law, but armed factions continue attacks on embassies in Baghdad and consulates in the Kurdistan Region under what they call “support operations” for Iran.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon