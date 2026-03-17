Saudi, Qatari missions exit Iraq after drone strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saudi and Qatari diplomatic missions have withdrawn from Iraq amid escalating attacks on foreign facilities, a senior diplomatic source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The Saudi mission left earlier in the day and will not return until the regional war ends, while Qatar’s mission departed without a set timeline.

The withdrawals follow recent attacks, including a drone strike on Baghdad’s Rashid Hotel, which triggered heightened security concerns. Iraqi authorities have condemned the targeting of diplomatic sites as “terrorism” and a violation of international law, but armed factions continue attacks on embassies in Baghdad and consulates in the Kurdistan Region under what they call “support operations” for Iran.