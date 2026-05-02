Leader Barzani and PM-designate Al-Zaidi push for rapid government formation

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh al-Zaidi and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday urged faster progress in forming a new Iraqi government, stressing the need for an administration capable of maintaining stability.

During a meeting in Erbil, both sides pointed to the importance of closer alignment among political forces and the formation of a “strong” cabinet that can support development and respond to public expectations.

Earlier today, al-Zaidi arrived in Erbil with a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) for talks with Kurdish leaders on shaping the next federal government. He is expected to travel next to Al-Sulaymaniyah for discussions with Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).