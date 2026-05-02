Iran executes two convicted of spying for Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities on Saturday executed two men convicted of espionage for Israel’s intelligence service, state-affiliated media reported.

The individuals, identified as Yaqoub Karimpour and Nasser Bakrzadeh, were executed by hanging.

According to judicial documents cited in the reports, Karimpour maintained “active cooperation” with Mossad during the “imposed war,” accusing him of transmitting sensitive information about the country to an Israeli intelligence officer.

Investigations into Bakrzadeh’s activities indicated that he carried out movements in “sensitive areas,” while security agencies reportedly monitored his actions and communications before arresting him on suspicion of espionage. Documents related to the case stated that Bakrzadeh, acting on instructions from a Mossad officer, collected and transmitted information on prominent government, religious, and local figures. He was also accused of gathering intelligence on sensitive locations, including the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran frequently announces arrests and executions of individuals accused of spying, particularly in cases linked to foreign intelligence services. On April 20, authorities hanged two men after convicting them of working with Israel’s Mossad and plotting an attack onkey military sites in Tehran.