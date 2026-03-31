Tehran hangs PMOI members linked to Mossad plot

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed four men after convicting them of ties to the banned Mujahedin-e Khalq opposition group (PMOI) and involvement in attacks targeting government sites, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Two of the men were put to death today, while two others linked to the same group were executed on Monday.

دو تروریست مسلح دیگر گروهک منافقین و از عناصر دشمن در داخل کشور اعدام شدند بابک علی‌پور و پویا قبادی از عناصر مسلح گروهک تروریستی منافقین که در عملیات‌های تروریستی متعددی در تهران مشارکت داشتند، به دار مجازات آویخته شدند. https://t.co/nhrr2xuMCb — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) March 31, 2026

On February 25, the PMOI acknowledged the arrest of around 100 of its members, with several killed during a pre-emptive operation by security forces. Iranian media indicated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) disrupted a major security plot allegedly backed by Israel’s Mossad to target the presidential palace and the headquarters of the Supreme National Security Council.