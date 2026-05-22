Trump weighs final military strike as Iran talks stall

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with stalled negotiations with Iran, Axios reported on Friday, citing a US official.

Trump also raised the possibility of launching a final large-scale military operation before declaring victory and ending the war, the report added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said negotiations between Iran and the United States have not reached a decisive stage despite ongoing mediation efforts and the arrival of Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir in Tehran.