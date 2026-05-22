Iran taps Ghalibaf, Baqaei for US talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran reappointed Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to lead Tehran’s negotiating delegation in talks with the United States, while Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei was named the delegation’s official spokesperson, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

Citing a diplomatic source in Islamabad, IRNA said that Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, who was originally scheduled to travel on May 21, is expected to visit Tehran today as part of the mediation efforts between the United States and Iran.

Meanwhile, Saudi Al-Hadath quoted informed sources saying that a draft agreement includes guarantees for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and gradual sanctions relief for Tehran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this week that negotiations with Tehran had shown “some good signs” despite what he described as divisions within Iran’s leadership, warning that Tehran’s new transit restrictions and fees in Hormuz could derail any potential agreement with Washington.