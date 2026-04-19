US Envoy heads to Pakistan for Iran talks as Trump warns of escalation

Shafaq News- Washington (Updated at 21:36)

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Washington will send Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Pakistan to resume negotiations with Iran, as efforts continue to reach a deal before the current ceasefire expires.

Trump told reporters that Witkoff is expected to arrive in Islamabad on April 20 ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for Tuesday. He added that Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, will also take part in the negotiations, while Vice President JD Vance will remain involved without traveling.

The president indicated he may visit Pakistan at a later stage if progress is made, saying he would “probably come at a later date” depending on the outcome of the discussions.

In a separate statement, Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by opening fire in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the United States is offering what he described as a “fair and reasonable” deal and expressed hope that Iran would accept it. He warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to further escalation, stating that Washington is prepared to take additional measures against Iranian infrastructure if talks collapse.

“They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing,” Trump said.

Iranian officials, however, said US forces opened fire on an Iranian commercial vessel in an attempt to force it to turn back. A source cited by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency noted that a rapid response by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) compelled US forces to withdraw from the area.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Tehran has not yet decided whether to send a negotiating team, with talks with the United States unlikely to proceed while Trump’s naval blockade on Iran remains in effect. Citing a source close to the IRGC, the agency pointed out that indirect exchanges between Tehran and Washington have continued in recent days through a Pakistani mediator following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations.

It added that the message exchanges follow the same track as the initial round, which ended in failure due to what it described as “excessive US demands.” A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran remains in place and will expire on April 19, amid continued optimism from Washington about reaching a broader agreement.