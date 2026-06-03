Iraq blames regional tensions for gasoline supply gap

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Oil Ministry on Thursday attributed the shortfall in gasoline supplies to regional developments and the withdrawal of a foreign company from a key project at southern refineries, resulting in the loss of between 4 million and 5 million liters of high-octane gasoline per day.

The ministry explained that gasoline production currently stands at around 30 million liters per day, while consumption has risen to 34 million liters, driven by the Eid Al-Adha holiday and religious pilgrimage seasons.

"Refineries are operating at full capacity while authorities draw on available reserves to meet demand," the ministry noted, adding that gasoline consumption hit a record 35 million liters on June 3, up from a previous peak of 32 million liters per day before the recent regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Oil Minister Bassem Al-Abadi issued an order on Wednesday appointing Salim Farhoud Hussein, director of the Economic Studies Department, as the ministry's new official spokesperson. The move replaces Sahib Bazoon, who was relieved of his duties earlier the same day, according to an official document reviewed by Shafaq News.

The ministry had previously denied reports of a gasoline shortage, attributing congestion at filling stations to increased consumption during the summer heat and maintaining that domestic production exceeded daily demand. However, sources told Shafaq News that the detention of Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili in a corruption investigation may have contributed to supply disruptions, with some northern refineries reportedly slowing or suspending fuel shipments following the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Earlier today, Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) urged authorities to take urgent measures to address fuel shortages and long queues at filling stations, calling for stronger domestic production and expanded refining capacity.