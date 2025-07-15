Iraqi Oil Ministry rejects link to US-sanctioned figure

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil denied any connection to a figure known as “Omid,” who was recently sanctioned by the US Treasury for allegedly using Iraqi tankers to smuggle Iranian crude.

The member of the parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee Baha al-Din al-Nouri told Shafaq News that both Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani and the director general of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) assured lawmakers during the July 14 session that there was “no indication of Iraqi oil being mixed with Iranian crude or sold on the market.”

Speculation over oil smuggling intensified after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a transportation company, al-Nouri pointed out.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas and Natural Resources Committee had summoned the oil minister and senior officials to discuss what were described as “serious files.”