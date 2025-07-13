Iraqi parliament summons Oil Minister over foreign influence and sanctions risk

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s parliamentary committee on oil, gas, and natural resources will summon Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani and several senior officials on Monday to discuss what it described as “serious issues” within the ministry.

Committee Spokesperson, MP Ali Shaddad, told Shafaq News that the session will include the heads of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) and the Oil Tankers Company, pointing out that the meeting will address a “structural collapse” in the ministry, amid concerns over foreign influence by individuals including a figure named “Omid,” allegedly exerting control over key operations.

Shaddad warned that Iraq faces the risk of US sanctions against the ministry due to alleged mismanagement and possible violations of international commitments, which could severely impact the economy and disrupt vital oil revenues.

The US Treasury has previously sanctioned individuals and entities involved in fuel smuggling and illicit finance tied to armed groups in the region.